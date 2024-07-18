Trimble extends Esri partnership

Trimble and Esri have extended their partnership to enhance collaboration in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping. This ongoing effort aims to improve processes, support decision-making, and automate workflows for greener infrastructure planning, construction and operations for users.

The companies are exploring emerging technologies, particularly in industry data models that support accurate generative AI technologies and workflows. Trimble’s geospatial field systems, which collect location intelligence and 3D datasets, are enhancing workflow support in Esri ArcGIS Indoors and the ArcGIS Utility Network.

Trimble Unity — a new asset lifecycle management suite — leverages Esri’s GIS into construction project and capital planning, enterprise asset management and permitting solutions to improve how universities, healthcare facility operators, utilities and federal, state and local government jurisdictions track the asset management lifecycle.

Trimble and Esri also partnered with The HALO Trust, the world’s largest landmine-clearing non-profit organization, which combined Trimble’s high-accuracy mapping technology with Esri’s ArcGIS software to improve the capacity to locate and remove landmines and other explosive hazards, making communities safer.