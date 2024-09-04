Topcon releases upgraded surveying software

Topcon has released a new version of its computer-aided design (CAD) software suite, formerly known as MAGNET. With enhanced features and workflow improvements to the Office, Field and Tools modules, version 9 is also renamed under the Topcon software suite as the business retires the MAGNET brand.

The software is designed for professionals such as surveyors, engineers, modelers, estimators, and project managers, aiming to improve productivity through integrated software capabilities and workflows. It can be used as standalone, office-based CAD software or as a cloud-connected solution that integrates field and office operations with Topcon or Sokkia survey instruments. The platform offers user-friendly and versatile configurations suitable for various applications.

Topcon Office version 9 introduces new options for working with digital terrain models (DTMs), spot elevations and offset capabilities, enhancing versatility when handling 2D or 3D data sets. Improvements in Topcon Field include better productivity and stake reporting capabilities, advanced resection functionality for unknown control points, and a new offset routine for creating points that are not observable with a total station. Both Field and Office modules now support direct import and export with 12D XML file formats.

Subscribers to the AllDayRTK high accuracy positioning network can now directly import and export RINEX data into Topcon Tools with a current Plus or RINEX subscription. Version 9 of Topcon Tools also features improved coordinate system functions, new traverse calculations, viewing options, and enhanced functionality for working with data in tabular view for reporting.