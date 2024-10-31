Topcon expands Topnet Live coverage across Western US and Hawaii

Topcon Positioning Systems has significantly expanded its Topnet Live reference station service, adding 180 full-wave geodetic reference stations across California, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Washington. This expansion is designed to enhance network corrections, providing centimeter-level accuracy for various industries such as engineering, surveying, construction, and agriculture. The improved service can also benefit specialized applications, including automated mowing, line marking and UAV operations for mapping and delivery in sectors such as the turf industry.

According to Topcon, one key benefit for users is simplified access to globally supported Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol (NTRIP) network corrections. NTRIP streams GNSS correction data over the Internet, enabling real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning. This technology allows users to achieve high levels of accuracy in their positioning tasks. In addition to NTRIP corrections, the expanded services now include enhanced Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) coverage, which seeks to improve mapping accuracy.

According to Topcon, Receiver Independent Exchange (RINEX) static files are now more readily available. This enhancement offers more robust static and static kinematic post-processing options. These improvements provide users with more precise positioning data and greater flexibility across a range of applications, from surveying to precision agriculture.