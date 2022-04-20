The Moon: Where no satnav has gone before

News from the European Space Agency

Relaying signals for multiple lunar missions The washing-machine-sized Lunar Pathfinder is being built as a commercial mission by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL), in the United Kingdom. ESA is funding guest payloads for it, including the 1.4-kg NaviMoon receiver that will be accommodated beside the spacecraft’s main X-band transmitter that links it with Earth. “Receiving physical hardware for a mission is always fantastic,” said Lily Forward, SSTL system engineer. “This engineering model receiver will be integrated into our FlatSat Test Bed version of the mission to test that all our systems communicate and work together properly, ahead of receiving the flight-model receiver and antenna later this year.”

Lunar Pathfinder will relay communications from orbital and surface missions This will be SSTL’s first full-fledged mission beyond Earth, she added. “Laying the foundations for numerous scientific missions that will come after it, Lunar Pathfinder is a communications relay satellite, intended to serve assets on both the nearside and farside, orbiting in an elliptical lunar frozen orbit for prolonged coverage over the South Pole — a particular focus for future exploration. Then, during regular intervals, we will orient the spacecraft towards Earth to test out the NaviMoon receiver.” Satnav position fixes from the receiver will be compared with conventional radio ranging carried out using Lunar Pathfinder’s X-band transmitter as well as laser ranging performed using a retroreflector contributed by NASA and developed by the KBR company.

Laser ranging station “This will be the first time these three ranging techniques will be used together in deep space,” explained ESA navigation engineer Pietro Giordano. “There is a long heritage of lunar laser ranging, going back to the Apollo missions, and the retroreflector we are using is an evolution from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The combination of all ranging techniques will improve the orbit estimation further, potentially beyond what radio ranging can achieve. “In principle, this could mean that future missions could navigate themselves to the Moon autonomously using satellite navigation signals alone with no help from the ground.”