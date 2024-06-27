Teledyne introduces nautical chart production solution

Teledyne Geospatial has launched the CARIS AutoChart, a nautical chart production solution.

Traditionally, the production of nautical paper charts has been labor-intensive and time-consuming. It often involved challenges related to manual data entry, complex chart formatting and the integration of various data sources. Recognizing the need for a modern, technology-driven approach, CARIS AutoChart is a comprehensive software solution tailored specifically to the needs of nautical chart producers.

The solution can automatically generate charts in PDF/TIF from ENC data. Users can seamlessly import data from ENC files to create comprehensive and up-to-date nautical charts in PDF and/or TIFF format. CARIS AutoChart can generate chart templates from existing chart portfolios maintained with CARIS paper chart composer or CARIS HPD paper chart editor.

The software solution is designed to be flexible and scalable, accommodating the unique needs of chart production facilities of all sizes. It can be used by hydrographic offices, port or waterways authorities.