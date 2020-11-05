TDK launches Trusted Positioning as independent software business

TDK Corp. has announced that Trusted Positioning Inc. (TPI), a TDK Group Company focused on creating and selling positioning software, has joined the New Business Promotion Center of TDK Corporation as an independent business unit.

With the expanding positioning and location tracking market, this move signals TDK’s commitment to developing TPI as an independent software solutions business, according to a TDK press release.

TPI has been developing integrated positioning solutions for decades, with software deployments in more than 50 million systems worldwide. The company’s innovation team is comprised of experts in inertial navigation, dynamic motion mechanics, geomagnetic positioning, GNSS, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi and other wireless positioning techniques.

TPI’s inertial navigation solutions provide highly accurate positioning for the autonomous vehicle, automotive infotainment/telematics, robotics, two wheeled micro-mobility and indoor positioning markets.

The November issue of GPS World includes an article on how TPI’s VENUE software is helping with COVID-19 contact tracing.

VENUE (previously Coursa Venue) is TPI’s flagship indoor positioning solution based on inertial, geomagnetic and other wireless technology. The indoor positioning market is exploding with the now-ubiquitous GPS everywhere, except indoors. TPI’s indoor positioning requires minimal infrastructure investment, which reduces costs, and is well suited to scale for large venues.

RIDE is TPI’s two wheeled micro-mobility solution (previously called MML) for the burgeoning rental bike and electric scooter industry. This software solution enables the return and location identification of vehicles in urban areas where GPS is less accurate, and facilitates correct orientation of parked bikes to ensure city standards are met.

TPI’s TRACK product (previously named IPL), fuses GNSS and an IMU to provide accurate dead reckoning for automobile infotainment and telematics systems during GNSS outages in tunnels, underground parking and other sheltered areas.

TPI’s AUTO solution (previously known as Coursa Drive) improves reliability in autonomous vehicles and robots utilizing onboard radar and inertial sensors. AUTO provides all weather decimeter level positioning accuracy in urban areas with limited GPS signal availability.

With the introduction of TPI’s new structure and product names, today TPI also launches a new dedicated website: www.trustedpositioning.com.

“Relaunching our business and brand while leveraging a SaaS business model, partnering with major companies around the world and keeping them competitive, marks a strategic move for TPI”, says Chris Goodall, managing director and founder of TPI.