Tallysman releases HC871SXF GNSS helical antenna

Tallysman Wireless has released its dual-band low-profile helical GNSS antenna, the HC871SXF. It is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation — WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN(India).

The HC871SXF has a precision-tuned, high-accuracy helical element that provides a suitable axial ratio and operates without a ground plane. These features make the HC871SXF suitable for lightweight, UAV navigation and a variety of precision applications.

The HC871SXF low-profile helical antenna is approximately 10 mm shorter than the HC871 and provides the same performance. The antenna base has a male SMA connector. To facilitate installation, the base also has two threaded inserts and an O-ring to waterproof the SMA connection.

The HC871SXF antenna also supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology.