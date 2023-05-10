Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Tallysman releases HC871SXF GNSS helical antenna

May 9, 2023  - By

 

Credit: Tallysman Wireless

Credit: Tallysman Wireless

Tallysman Wireless has released its dual-band low-profile helical GNSS antenna, the HC871SXF. It is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1, and BeiDou-B1 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation — WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN(India).

The HC871SXF has a precision-tuned, high-accuracy helical element that provides a suitable axial ratio and operates without a ground plane. These features make the HC871SXF suitable for lightweight, UAV navigation and a variety of precision applications.

The HC871SXF low-profile helical antenna is approximately 10 mm shorter than the HC871 and provides the same performance. The antenna base has a male SMA connector. To facilitate installation, the base also has two threaded inserts and an O-ring to waterproof the SMA connection.

The HC871SXF antenna also supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Latest News, OEM, UAV/UGV

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.