Tallysman debuts mini embedded VeroStar GNSS antennas

Tallysman Wireless Inc. has launched four new embedded VeroStar Mini products to its line of antennas. The ultra-compact and lightweight embedded VeroStar Mini models offer the same key features as the full-size VeroStar models but in a smaller, lighter package, with either a 90-mm (58 g) or 106-mm (69 g) integrated ground plane, both 32.4 mm in height.

The VSM6028, VSM6028L, VSM6328 and VSM6328L embedded VeroStar Mini antennas are designed and crafted for high-accuracy positioning. With an exceptionally low roll-off from zenith to the horizon, VeroStar antennas provide the excellent tracking of GNSS and L-band correction signals at low elevation angles.

Also, the optimized axial ratio at all elevation angles results in excellent multipath rejection, enabling accurate and precise code and phase tracking. Additionally, VeroStar antennas feature a robust pre-filter and high-IP3 LNA architecture, minimizing de-sensing from high-level out-of-band signals, including 700 MHz LTE, while still providing a noise figure of only 1.8 dB.

The light and compact wide-band spherical antenna element enables the VeroStar Mini to deliver a ±2 mm phase centre variation (PCV), making it ideal for high-precision applications, such as autonomous vehicle navigation (land, sea, and air), smart survey devices, and maritime positioning.

The VSM6028 supports the full GNSS spectrum (the VSM6028L includes support for L-band correction services), while the VSM6328 supports the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, and NavIC-L5 signals and frequency bands (the VSM6328L includes support for L-band correction services).

The unique features of the VeroStar Mini antennas guarantee it can deliver a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), high accuracy, and high precision in the most challenging environments.