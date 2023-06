Tallysman’s custom XF filtering has been tested to mitigate new (Europe and Japan) and existing LTE signals, enabling the XF antennas to produce clean and pure GNSS radio frequency data.

The TW7972XF surface mount Accutenna antenna has a metal base and robust IP67 military-grade radome. Attachment methods include screws, adhesive tape, and magnet mount.

Many antenna connectors and cable options are available.