Taiwan to launch GNSS-R weather satellite for typhoon prediction

Taiwan will launch its first indigenously developed meteorological satellite in March 2023, reports Taiwan News.

The Triton satellite was designed and made by the National Space Organization (NSPO) over eight years. The satellite has completed testing and is undergoing review.

The 250-kg Triton carries GNSS-reflectometry equipment (GNSS-R) — independently developed by NSPO — to collect GNSS signals reflected by the Earth’s surface. Its mission is to research air-sea interaction to help predict typhoons.

Taiwan is hit by typhoons every year. Information on wave height and sea-surface wind speed, retrieved from the reflected signals, will be useful for research on typhoon intensity and path prediction.

The satellite will be transported to the Guiana Space Center in January. It is scheduled to launch in March aboard a Vega C rocket manufactured by Arianespace.