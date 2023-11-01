SSC’s 21 new mission assignments include final GPS III mission

The United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) has assigned 21 launch service mission assignments for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 Launch Service Procurement contract. This is the fifth and final order year in the Phase 2 contract.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) received 11 mission assignments and SpaceX received 10. These missions are scheduled to launch over the next two to three years and focus on a variety of mission areas.

The 11 missions assigned to ULA are: GPS III-9, NROL-73, NROL-56, STP-5, SILENTBARKER 2/NROL-118, GPS IIIF-1, NROL-100, USSF-95, NROL-109, SDA T2TL-B and USSF-25.

The 10 missions assigned to SpaceX are: SDA T1TL-F, SDA T1TR-A, USSF-57, NROL-77, SDA T1TR-E, GPS III-10, USSF-75, SDA T2TL-A, SDA T2TL-C and USSF-70.

NROL-77, NROL-73, NROL-56, NROL-109, and NROL-100 are missions being conducted in partnership with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

T1TL-F is the last mission of six Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 1 Transport Layer launches. T2TL-A, T2TL-B and T2TL-C are the first three Tranche 2 Transport Layer launches. SDA’s Transport Layer aims to provide assured, resilient, low-latency military data and connectivity worldwide to the full range of warfighter platforms.

T1TR-A and T1TR-E are the last two SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer launches. The Tracking Layer aims to provide global indications, warning, tracking and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.

The GPS III-9 and GPS III-10 missions are the final projected GPS III missions. The GPS IIIF-1 is the first launch of the follow-on GPS III satellites. GPS Block IIIF introduces several improvements and novel capabilities compared to previous GPS satellite blocks.

USSF-57 will launch the first of three next generation overhead persistent infrared GEO satellites. These satellites will deliver survivable, resilient missile warning, tracking, and defense in a highly contested and congested space domain.

SILENTBARKER 2/NROL-118 is a joint NRO and SSC Space Domain Awareness mission to meet U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and intelligence community space protection needs.

USSF-25 will launch the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO). The goal of the DRACO program is to demonstrate nuclear thermal rocket in orbit.

USSF-95 will be the first launch of a missile track custody (MTC) prototype satellite. The MTC prototype effort will evaluate the ability of various next generation overhead persistent infrared sensor designs to meet missile tracking requirements.

STP-5 is the latest mission in support of SSC’s Space Test Program (STP). The STP performs mission design, payload-to-bus integration, space vehicle-to-launch vehicle integration, and on-orbit operations for science and technology payloads that exhibit potential military utility. STP-5 will launch two satellites in support of the DOD’s Strategic Capabilities Office.