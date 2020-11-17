Spirent Federal to support NASA for GNSS testing

NASA has selected Spirent Federal Systems for testing GNSS for lunar exploration.

The U.S. Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Policy tasked the NASA Administrator to develop and provide requirements for the use of GPS and its augmentations to support civil space systems. NASA is exploring the viability and enhancement of GPS and GNSS signals in the Space Service Volume and beyond to support operational U.S. missions and civil space systems. Spirent GNSS solutions and expertise will support testing of the GNSS receivers intended to be deployed in the upcoming lunar exploration, the company said.

“For over two decades, NASA and other space users have selected us to provide leading-edge test and development solutions for missions ranging from short suborbital flights to weeks-long orbits beyond geosynchronous altitudes,” said Ellen Hall, president at Spirent Federal Systems. “Working collaboratively with our customers enables us to meet their demanding test and development needs with the trusted solutions for which Spirent is known.”