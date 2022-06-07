Spirent Federal announces guest speakers for July training seminar

Representatives from the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Army will present

Spirent Federal, a leading provider of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) test equipment, has announced the guest speakers for the 2022 Spirent Federal PNT Training Seminar.

Guests include Stephen Burke from Space Systems Command and Ivan Franklin from the Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space (APNT/Space) Cross-Functional Team (CFT).

The seminar will take place in person in Huntsville, Alabama, July 12-13, and will provide extensive training on PNT applications using Spirent’s simulation solutions.

Spirent Federal Systems is exhibiting at the ION Joint Navigation Conference, which takes place June 6-9 in San Diego.

Burke will provide an update on Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) for Increment 1 and Increment 2, as well as a briefing on the Space Systems Command PNT restructure. Burke is deputy to the Senior Materiel Leader, GPS User Equipment Acquisition Delta, for the Military Communication and PNT Directorate within U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command.

Franklin, Deputy APNT Signature Effort for the U.S. Army APNT/Space CFT, will share the latest on U.S. Army APNT, which is influencing the way soldiers operate in degraded and denied environments.

“Providing hands-on training for customers, or prospective customers, and discussing nascent PNT advancements at our annual training seminar is the highlight of our year,” said Roger Hart, director of engineering for Spirent Federal. “We work closely with the U.S. government and military and are pleased Stephen and Ivan have accepted our invitations to share their vital information and expertise with the attendees.”

Other seminar topics include

advanced jamming and in-the-field spoofing mitigation

encrypted GPS M-code and Y-code

complementary PNT, including inertial navigation systems

controlled reception pattern antennas (CRPA)

a patented approach to testing in anechoic chambers.

View the full agenda and more information on registration at spirentfederal.com/training.