Spaceopal, GSA sign contract for Galileo High-Accuracy Service

Spaceopal and the European GNSS Agency (GSA, the future EUSPA, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme) have signed a contract for the development of an innovative reference algorithm and user terminal for the Galileo High-Accuracy Service (HAS).

Spaceopal is the prime contractor for Galileo’s operational services.

Spaceopal is an equal-share joint venture between Telespazio, a Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%) company, and DLR Gesellschaft für Raumfahrtanwendungen (GFR) mbH. Spaceopal will develop the solution with the support of its shareholders DLR-GfR and Telespazio, and partners such as ANavS GmbH, the DLR IKN, IABG mbH and Iguassu Software Systems.

The project, awarded within the “Galileo Reference High Accuracy Service User Algorithm and User Terminal” Call, will develop the reference algorithm for HAS, which will be made publicly available and will be used for its validation. The user terminals at a high technology readiness level provided to GSA will serve as a blueprint and further facilitate the adoption of the European GNSS.

Spaceopal will develop the solution in the next 12 months, followed by a 6-month period of providing engineering support to the GSA for testing activities, training and demonstrating the performance of Galileo HAS.

Leveraging on the experience of the NAVCAST precise positioning services, on the commitment of Spaceopal’s shareholders and on the skills of its industrial partners, Spaceopal will build a close-to-market solution for the validation of the Galileo HAS service.

“This contract is a substantial milestone in Spaceopal’s path to innovation excellence and confirms our commitment to support the GNSS services of the future. We are delighted to be trusted by the European GNSS Agency to develop this service further facilitating the adoption of the European GNSS, that will provide an unmatched accuracy for the HAS users,” said Sebastian Fedeli, Spaceopal’s sales and procurement director.

Feature image: imaginima/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images