Space Foundation announces details for 36th Space Symposium

Global space community convenes in person and virtually Aug. 23-26

Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, is offering a hybrid in-person and virtual experience for its 36th Space Symposium. The event will take place Aug. 23-26 in person at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and virtually through Symposium 365 digital platform.

“The past year has challenged us all, but the space community has demonstrated its perseverance and inspiration in countless ways,” said Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor. “The capabilities are now in hand for us to safely gather again in person, while expanding our reach to host attendees from around the world virtually and make them part of the Space Symposium experience.”

Working with its multiple partners, corporate members, and stakeholders, Space Foundation has created a hybrid program for the first time in nearly four decades of Space Symposium operations that will allow for in-person and virtual attendance. The in-person assembly of global space leaders and innovators will be limited in its physical size to comply with public health ordinances, but the virtual assembly will allow unlimited, real-time and on-demand access to the event.

“As the preeminent advocate and gateway for lifelong education, trusted information, and seamless collaboration, Space Foundation is doing everything we can to bring together this community of people and organizations engaged in space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem,” Zelibor added.

Registration and details are on the event website.