SMC’s Public Interface Working Group to meet Sept. 30

The 2020 GPS Public Interface Control Working Group Meeting will take place on Sept. 30, announced the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. The meeting includes an open forum to update the public on GPS public document revisions.

The meeting will collect issues and comments for analysis and possible integration into future GPS public document revisions.

The meeting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time). Portfolio Architect Corp. will host the meeting, which is open to the general public.

Attendees are highly encouraged to participate virtually. The meeting facility in-person capacity may be reduced based on government restrictions; in-person attendees should plan accordingly. Attendees are also expected to comply with COVID–19 health precautions, such as maintaining social distance and wearing a facemask.

Documents Affected

IS-GPS-200: Navigation User Interfaces

IS-GPS-705: User Segment L5 Interfaces

IS-GPS-800: User Segment L1C Interface

ICD–GPS–240 (NAVSTAR GPS Control Segment to User Support Community Interfaces).

Meeting Address:

Coronado Conference Room (17th Floor)

SAIC

200 N Pacific Coast Highway

El Segundo, CA 90245

Meeting Dial-in Number: 312–874–6300

Meeting ID: 647396419

Primary Screen Share URL: https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/gpspublicmeeting2020.

Additional details can be found in the Federal Register Notice.

Documents and proposed changes and the official meeting notice are posted on GPS.gov.