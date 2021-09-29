Skycatch launches UAV mining software for the DJI M300

Skycatch is offering new data-capture capabilities for the DJI Matrice 300 through its proprietary Flight1x software — a key component of the company’s High Precision Package.

The High Precision Package provides mining operations with cloud or edge-based data processing that enables viewing terrain in 4D, automated RTK/PPK industrial drone management, and fast edge processing with data visibility in minutes.

Built on technology adopted by companies Komatsu Mining and AngloAmerican, Flight1x outperforms traditional off-the-shelf data mapping tools by including purpose-built flight automation software for the M300, leveraging DJI’s L1 and P1 sensors.

The solution delivers data and network security via Skycatch servers in the United States, coupled with advanced automation features like a 3D first-mission planner, mining-focused workflows and deep integration into Skycatch’s data analytics platform Datahub.

The Flight1x software will work with the M300 to help mining engineers quickly extract data. Features include: