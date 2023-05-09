Singular XYZ launches GNSS receiver with network RTK rover

Singular XYZ has released the Sfaira One GNSS receiver. The portable size, centimeter-accurate receiver provides users with an entry-level network real time kinematic (RTK) rover.

Sfaira One is equipped with a GNSS module with 1,408 channels for GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS tracking — providing centimeter positioning in harsh environments. It also features advanced RTK and an anti-interference algorithm.

The GNSS receiver connects via Bluetooth and can be configured to conduct surveying tasks on a smartphone. Additionally, Sfaira One supports SingularPad and SingularSurv software and is also compatible with mainstream field survey or GIS software.

Sfaira One is IP65 dustproof and waterproof, which makes the receiver suitable for all weather conditions. It has a 4,800 mAh battery life with 16 hours working time and type-C interface that can be charged on-the-go with power bank.

The Sfaira One GNSS receivers are online at SingularXYZ’s website and are available now.