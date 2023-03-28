SingularXYZ launches development kit

SingularXYZ, a manufacturer of GNSS technology, has launched its DK100 development kit. This multi-functional kit has selectable single-antenna and dual-antenna modules, full constellation tracking and centimeter-level positioning.

The DK100 development kit is a ready-to-use kit designed to simplify integration efforts and increase compatibility with a variety of applications. The kit reserves standard adapter board interfaces to connect different GNSS modules and radio modules for a variety of needs.

The development kit features a 4G module, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet modules as well as status indicators on a single PCBA.

The DK100 development kit comes with its own web page for configuration. With Ethernet and Wi-Fi access, users can monitor device status and configure working mode and data transmission settings on the page.

The centimeter-level DK100 kit can be integrated in a range of horizontal and vertical applications, such as construction using CORS networks, precision agriculture, construction machinery, smart navigation, monitoring, robotics, unmanned systems and more.

The new DK100 development kits are available now.