Sikorsky partners with CMC Electronics for FMS

CMC Electronics has entered a multi-year contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to supply its CMA-2082MC military flight management system (FMS) for several Sikorsky helicopter models, including the UH-60M, HH-60M, HH-60W, S-70i and the S-70M.

CMA-2082MC is a complete FMS with integrated radio management, which provides centralized control of navigation sensors, communication radios, mission avionics and more. It is also highly reliable while operating in harsh environments.

The helicopters complete with CMA-2082MC military FMS will be delivered to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, as well as several Black Hawk customers for use in a wide range of missions including search and rescue, troop transport, medical evacuation, disaster relief, aerial firefighting and border patrol.