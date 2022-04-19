Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Septentrio’s AsteRx-U3 receiver launched for machine control

April 19, 2022  - By
Photo: Septentrio

Photo: Septentrio

Septentrio has launched the AsteRx-U3 ruggedized GNSS receiver, successor to the AsteRx-U for construction, mining and other machine control applications.

The new receiver combines Septentrio’s latest triple-band precise positioning GNSS core with extended wireless communication features including Wi-Fi, UHF and 4G LTE. The versatile connectivity features of this receiver make it easy to fit it into any control system and enable simple and cost-effective overall design.

“We are excited to introduce AsteRx-U3 to the market of industrial automation,” said Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio. “Its advanced connectivity package offers manufacturers and integrators access to reliable high-accuracy positioning in a system which is versatile, easy to use and easy to integrate.”

The AsteRx-U3 offers a unique feature, a guaranteed low latency of under 10 msec with a high data rate, which allows machines to work with rapid as well as accurate movements. An IP68-rated housing with fixing brackets and robust M12 connectors ensures a quick and reliable installation.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Latest News, Machine Control/Ag

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Comments are currently closed.