Septentrio’s AsteRx-U3 receiver launched for machine control

Septentrio has launched the AsteRx-U3 ruggedized GNSS receiver, successor to the AsteRx-U for construction, mining and other machine control applications.

The new receiver combines Septentrio’s latest triple-band precise positioning GNSS core with extended wireless communication features including Wi-Fi, UHF and 4G LTE. The versatile connectivity features of this receiver make it easy to fit it into any control system and enable simple and cost-effective overall design.

“We are excited to introduce AsteRx-U3 to the market of industrial automation,” said Silviu Taujan, product manager at Septentrio. “Its advanced connectivity package offers manufacturers and integrators access to reliable high-accuracy positioning in a system which is versatile, easy to use and easy to integrate.”

The AsteRx-U3 offers a unique feature, a guaranteed low latency of under 10 msec with a high data rate, which allows machines to work with rapid as well as accurate movements. An IP68-rated housing with fixing brackets and robust M12 connectors ensures a quick and reliable installation.