Septentrio showcases solutions for GPS jamming and spoofing

Septentrio will demonstrate how simple it is to spoof or jam unprotected GPS receivers at the upcoming ION Joint Navigation Conference, which takes place June 6-9 in San Diego. The company will showcase how its resilient technology makes a difference for overall security and availability of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) .

Septentrio will hold a GPS spoofing demonstration, as well as a detailed comparison of jamming solutions from various high-end receivers. The integration of the latest anti-spoofing authentication mechanism, Galileo’s Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA), will also be shown.

“With our growing dependence on GPS technology, resilience of PNT is an important point of attention, especially for mission-critical applications, tactical ground or aerial vehicles as well as autonomous systems,” said Gustavo Lopez, market access manager, Septentrio. “Since the number of malicious jamming and spoofing attacks is on the rise, it is crucial to understand how various GPS receivers can be affected. We are pleased to explain and display this with specific examples at JNC this year.”

AIM+ is an interconnected set of anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology components comprising a robust defense system against various forms of GPS/GNSS interference. Such resilience to jamming combined with anti-spoofing measures ensures the safety of autonomous machines, improves the security of GNSS-based infrastructure, and increases efficiency with extended PNT availability.

OSNMA anti-spoofing authentication from Galileo is available on Septentrio receivers such as the mosaic module as well as the recently released AsteRx-U3 boxed receiver. Other products such as AsteRx-SBi3 also add inertial sensors for increased protection against spoofing.

Septentrio will be at booth 220 in the ION JNC exhibit hall.