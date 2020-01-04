Septentrio partners with NXP, Analog Devices for high-precision

Septentrio’s GNSS devices are being used for high-accuracy positioning solutions by two companies.

Compact multi-frequency GPS/GNSS receiver module provides robust centimeter-level positioning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) provided by NXP.

Septentrio and Analog Devices collaborate on high-performance GNSS/INS solutions.

NXP V2X Integration

NXP, a leader in communication technology for embedded applications, is integrating Septentrio GNSS technology into its V2X (vehicle-to-everything) reference design and development boards.

Septentrio, a leading high-accuracy GNSS positioning company, is providing to NXP its mosaic module. Mosaic is a multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS receiver that delivers accurate and reliable global localization even in harsh environments.

V2X technology enables cars to communicate with infrastructure as well as other vehicles, making driving safer and more efficient. It enables cars to “see” what’s around the corner or through the dense urban environment warning the driver about road works, traffic congestion and emergency vehicles.

Precise GNSS-assisted localization combined with V2X communication enables a wide array of ADAS functionality such as automatic braking if slowing traffic is detected ahead or truck platooning.

Septentrio’s mosaic is a compact high-accuracy GNSS receiver module which is integrated into NXP’s V2X development boards. True multi-frequency multi-constellation technology gives mosaic access to every possible signal from all available GNSS constellations including the U.S. GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou and Japanese QZSS satellites.

Septentrio’s advanced, field-proven algorithms exploit this signal diversity to deliver maximum positioning availability even in difficult environments such as under foliage or in urban areas.

“Reliable lane-accurate positioning is vital for many road-safety applications of V2X, such as queue and emergency stop warnings or blind spot warning,” said Andrew Turley, NXP’s senior director of innovation and V2X business development. “Septentrio’s unique easy-to-integrate GNSS module provides field-proven, reliable and robust positioning. Integration of mosaic into our reference design gives our customers a direct solution for developing these and other advanced V2X services.”

”We are excited that NXP selected our GNSS solution for their V2X reference design,” said Jan Van Hees, business development director at Septentrio. “NXP is a world-leader in complete solutions for V2X communications for active safety systems and intelligent transport system (ITS) management. Working with NXP gives us an excellent opportunity to bring the best of V2X and reliable GNSS to our customers.”

Inside a car GPS signals can become “jammed” by nearby electronics or illegal devices called “jammers” which are used by some drivers to avoid road tolling. mosaic uses jamming-resistant signal processing making it robust against interference. Its design is centered around continuous, reliable high-accuracy positioning making mosaic suitable for safety-critical applications such as ADAS and autonomous navigation.

Combining with Analog Devices on INS

In December, Septentrio announced a collaboration with Analog Devices. The two companies are combining Analog Devices’ high-quality inertial measurement units (IMUs) with Septentrio’s multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS receivers.

The resulting high-performance GNSS/inertial navigation systems (GNSS/INS) deliver centimeter-accurate positioning together with 3D orientation (heading, pitch and roll), suitable for applications such as automotive ADAS and industrial automation.

“We are excited to work with Septentrio,” said Tony Zarola, general manager of inertial sensors, Analog Devices. ”Septentrio’s GNSS technology provides a unique combination of accuracy and robustness which is aligned well with the capabilities of our sensors. The company’s deep know-how of GNSS and focus on providing reliable solutions even in harsh environments complements Analog Devices’ focus to solve the toughest engineering challenges for our customers.”

“ADI’s high-end industrial IMU systems are a reference in the industry and we are very pleased to be working together with them,” said Danilo Sabbatini, product manager at Septentrio. “Combining ADI’s IMU experience with our GNSS expertise enables creation of high-performance, easy-to-integrate systems that allow our customers to tackle demanding applications. As a result, customers can expect a faster go-to-market due to the interoperability between the GNSS and INS components.”

Septentrio will incorporate Analog Devices’ advanced industrial-grade IMUs into a selection of its GNSS/INS products. Working directly with Analog Devices allows Septentrio to provide faster and more efficient GNSS/INS integration solutions for high-volume customers. This collaboration promises a solid foundation for design and production of top-performance integrated positioning and inertial solutions, with first products available in spring 2020.