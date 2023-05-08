Septentrio collaborates with Braemac on product distribution  

Septentrio has signed a distribution partnership with Braemac for North America and Mexico. Braemac will distribute the full Septentrio portfolio including the compact mosaic module family, OEM boards, GNSS enclosures and GNSS/INS solutions for demanding industrial applications.

Braemac distributes electronic components in the North American market and offers GNSS antennas, wireless connectivity solutions and other products, which are complementary to the Septentrio portfolio.

Septentrio’s advanced GNSS chipset and proprietary algorithms provide consistent pinpoint accuracy for its receivers. The built-in advanced interference mitigation technology ensures resilience to GNSS jamming and spoofing, making Septentrio’s GNSS and GNSS/INS receivers a suitable positioning component in any robotic, UAV or machine control system.

Septentrio will be exhibiting at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL conference in Denver, Colorado, on May 9 -11 at booth 4912. On Tuesday May 9, GNSS experts from Septentrio as well as other UAV integrators will share their experience in the panel discussion about “The Importance of GNSS Security in UAV Applications”.