Septentrio adds RxLeverArm to RxTools for ease of GNSS/INS installation

Septentrio has taken a step toward simplifying the integration process of its GNSS receivers that include inertial navigation systems (GNSS/INS). Its new RxLeverArm software tool aids GNSS/INS installation and improves accuracy, with automatic optimization of lever-arm settings.

RxLeverArm is now part of Septentrio’s RxTools software package included with every Septentrio GNSS/INS receiver. This new tool visualizes, validates and automatically calibrates the exact distance between the INS sensor and the antenna, removing the need for accurate distance measurements with complex instruments.

“We are focusing our design around easy, efficient and effective INS installations ensuring short time-to-market and accurate deployment for our customers,” said Danilo Sabbatini, product manager at Septentrio.

“The RxLeverArm tool in combination with the intuitive web user interface, as well as the support material available in our knowledge base, enables customers to start testing within minutes after the physical installation of their receiver,” Sabbatini said.

For lever-arm compensation, users now only need to measure the rough distance between the inertial measurement unit (IMU) and the main GNSS antenna reference points on the vehicle. Data is then logged under open-sky conditions, which allows the RxLeverArm tool to optimize the initial rough distance measurement and prevent common errors such as sign inversion.

The result is simplification of the installation process and better accuracy of the lever-arm measurement.