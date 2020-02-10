SBG Systems strengthens presence in Asia with Singapore subsidiary

Navsight marine solution. (Photo: SBG Systems)

SBG Systems has opened a new subsidiary in Singapore. Located in the center of the city, this new office brings sales and technical support to the Asian region.

SBG Systems is a leading supplier of MEMS-based inertial measurement units (IMU) and inertial navigation systems (INS) for land, air and marine applications. The company has been developing its sales distribution channels in Asia for many years and has decided to bring sales and technical support closer to its clients and distributors by establishing a subsidiary in Singapore.

“We wanted to get closer to our customers and distributors in the region,” said Thibault Bonnevie, SBG Systems’ CEO. “By getting geographically closer, we wish to build closer relations with our esteemed customers and distributors and provide them with the highest quality service they deserve.”

The Singapore office will provide support to new and existing clients in the region with demonstrations, training and technical support.

