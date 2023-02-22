Satellite imagery shows aftermath from Ohio train disaster

Maxar Technologies shared via Twitter satellite imagery from the aftermath of the train derailment and explosion in East Palestine, Ohio. The train derailed on Feb. 3 and was carrying toxic materials.

The satellite images show the ongoing cleanup efforts following the derailment. The wrecked train can be clearly seen as well as blue storage containers being used to collect hazardous materials.

Hundreds of East Palestine residents had to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern Railroad train carrying vinyl chloride derailed and exploded, emitting deadly fumes into the air and toxic material into the Ohio River.

A Feb. 8 press release from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine stated that it was safe for residents to safely return to their homes. “There will be ongoing air monitoring in the area, but for those who would like air quality readings to be conducted within their homes, Norfolk Southern Railroad has hired an independent contractor to work with local law enforcement, the U.S. EPA, and state officials to take air quality samples and provide results at no charge to residents,” it said.