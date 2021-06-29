Rx Networks TruePoint.io global PPP corrections now quad-constellation

Rx Networks TruePoint.io global precise point positioning (PPP) correction service now provides quad-constellation support.

More mobile devices are integrating multi-constellation GNSS chipsets for better positioning. With quad-constellation expanded multi-constellation support, Rx Networks TruePoint.io global precise point positioning (PPP) correction service unlocks that accuracy, providing global PPP corrections for every major GNSS constellation those chips can track.

TruePoint.io provides global PPP corrections for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou GNSS constellations. Mass-market multi-constellation GNSS chipsets can now augment all their satellite measurements with accuracy and fully leverage their positioning capabilities with quad-constellation support.

Consumer devices now have the potential to achieve 50-cm position accuracy when using Rx Networks services for any of the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou constellations. Other internet of things (IoT) and infrastructure applications that do not require real-time positioning can realize 10-cm accuracy in a variety of environments.

Multi-constellation correction capability ushers in new possibilities and use cases for the connected receiver, according to Rx Networks.

TruePoint.io remains ubiquitous and as flexible as possible to GNSS chipsets using industry standard formats, and is also receptive to custom integration services for unique usage scenarios. By offering PPP and other high accuracy services in a variety of data standards, TruePoint.io empowers telecom providers with a straightforward approach to integrating high- accuracy services that provide more value to their client devices, and propels the development of exciting new use cases.

“With this new expansion of TruePoint.io, applications already serviced by Rx Networks can accelerate their market growth objectives with better accuracy and precision using constellations ideal for target regions,” said Vincent Chen, product manager of Truepoint.io. “Being able to deliver global PPP corrections for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou also sets the stage for the addition of more constellations like QZSS. Stay tuned.”