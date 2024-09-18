Rx Networks launches corrections service

Rx Networks, a GNSS data services provider, has released TruePoint | LITE, a correction service designed for power-conscious applications that require precise and reliable location data.

TruePoint | LITE aims to deliver sub-meter and lane-level accuracy with global coverage for low-power usage. It is engineered with power efficiency in mind, focusing on applications such as smartphones, wearables, asset tracking and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

TruePoint | LITE uses patent-pending predictive technologies designed to reduce dominant GNSS ranging errors—including ionospheric, orbital, and clock errors—to ensure accurate GNSS positioning while minimizing data traffic and conserving battery life.

TruePoint | LITE leverages proprietary predictive technologies to correct key GNSS ranging errors, particularly ionospheric range errors, according to the company.