Russian fighter jet collides with UAV

An MQ-9 Reaper UAV has collided with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet after it tried to spray the UAV with jet fuel, reports ABC News. The U.S. European Command has released a video that was taken from a camera the bottom of the UAV and shows the moment the collision occurred.

The Russian fighter jet took two passes at the UAV. During the second attempt to spray the UAV with jet fuel, they collided. Communication with the UAV was lost momentarily after the collision.

From the video, one of the propeller blades of the UAV seems to be damaged.

As of now, there are no further updates.