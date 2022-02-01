Research firm Intqlabs files patent on magnetic field location tech

Dubai-based Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs) has announced that its latest proprietary technology of enabling location data solely from the Earth’s geomagnetic strength is now patent pending (UAE patent office application 202111049994).

Leveraging more than two decades of experience in developing antennas, sensors, radio analysis platforms and computing algorithms, the new technology incorporates advanced processes to calculate power profile data from magnetic readings. The power profile enables calculation of a location under water, in the air or on the ground within a few seconds.

The technology, dubbed New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS), was developed to serve as an alternative to existing GNSS platforms such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and IRNSS. NGNSS does not depend on satellite constellation and is not susceptible to being jammed, injected, replayed or spoofed.

NGNSS operates on the core principle that every point on Earth’s surface and in its atmosphere has a uniquely calculable magnetic strength reading, or a geomagnetic force. This force changes based on distance from the poles, elevation, altitude, time of day, direction of sunlight, magnetosphere, earthquakes, inner core rotation, crust, declination, inclination, ionosphere, magnetosphere, and gyrations that occur in continuity such as solar storms, elevation, topography, altitude changes, spherical variations and regional anomalies

NGNSS removes interference and noise from geomagnetic readings by using a specialized array of aligned multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antennas connected to a complex network of embedded processors, extremely sensitive fluxgate sensors and other sensors. The antenna and embedded setup processes the magnetic strength reading to obtain the power profile, split the various signals in a profile, and then calculate the direction, origin and location of these sources. This enables NGNSS to identify the true strength of the Earth’s geomagnetic field by removing all sources of interference.

NGNSS is a secure platform unaffected by jamming, replay or injection as it monitors power profiles and simply drops the malicious data. Furthermore, NGNSS is independent of the GNSS constellations, making it a standalone, secure and “always available” platform that can be integrated within any electronic terminal by strategically embedding a chip and antenna.