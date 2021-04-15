Registration opens for ION GNSS+ 2021 in St. Louis

The ION GNSS+ 2021 technical program is online, and registration for the event is now open. ION GNSS+ 2021 takes place Sept. 20-24 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.

ION GNSS+ 2021: GNSS + Other Sensors in Today’s Marketplace, is the 34th International Technical Meeting of the Satellite Division of the Institute of Navigation, and the world’s largest technical meeting and showcase of GNSS and GNSS-related technology, products and services.

“It’s exciting to be meeting in-person in St. Louis,” said Lisa Beaty, ION executive director. “We are expecting a pent-up demand as the community is eager to convene and get caught up. The ION GNSS+ 2021 technical and commercial exhibit is the best opportunity of the year to see what’s been happening in PNT [positioning, navigation and timing].”

ION GNSS+ 2021 features more than 300 technical presentations under two technical tracks: Commercial and Policy, and Research. The opening Plenary Session will feature two keynote addresses: “Towards a Smart Digital Reality: Building a Sustainable Future,” presented by Burkhard Boeckem, and “Artemis: Return to the Moon” presented by Steven Clarke, NASA.

For those unable to attend in person, ION GNSS+ 2021 will include a virtual option. Registration offers access to all on-demand conference content, live streams of select sessions, proceedings, as well as recordings of the sessions that were live streamed during the conference. ION GNSS+ Virtual Registration includes virtual contact with ION GNSS+ exhibitors and CGSIC’s technical program.

To view the ION GNSS+ 2021 technical program and to register, go to ion.org/gnss.