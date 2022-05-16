Realism in chamber-based CRPA testing

Spirent Federal Systems, a PNT simulation company, offers its government customers and contractors a unique solution for anechoic-chamber-based CRPA testing: a patented “zoned chamber” approach using multi-output, multi-constellation GNSS signal simulators to emulate the movement of satellites in orbit.

To address the limits of a standard anechoic chamber, Spirent has created independent zones configured to represent the real-world sky view, using genuine constellations and improved satellite azimuth and elevation arrival angles. Test scenarios can be multi-constellation and multi-frequency with customizable time, date and duration — now lasting hours instead of minutes.

Because scenarios are valid for longer time periods without sacrificing realism, the zoned chamber is effective for validating all aspects of the CRPA system including beamforming, null steering and space-frequency adaptive processing/space-time adaptive processing (SFAP/STAP). CRPA systems with inertial sensors can be tested with static and dynamic scenarios using a positioner within the chamber.

Additionally, to account for multipath and signal obscuration, Spirent has integrated a 3D environment modeling tool which generates all the variables of a multipath-rich environment in real time, including ground reflection. Interference sources such as jammers and spoofers can be added anywhere in the chamber and concurrently simulated with the GNSS signals. Authorized users can also test classified RF signals such as MNSA M-code and Y-code.

“Spirent Federal’s goal is to get new technologies to U.S. warfighters at a speed that outpaces near-peer threats,” said Jeff Martin, vice president of Sales. “The realism of our patented zoned chamber allows advanced CRPA systems to be deployed faster with confidence they will perform in GPS-contested environments.”