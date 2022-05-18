Raytheon to continue supporting US Air Force geospatial intelligence

Contract to provide geospatial intelligence, infrastructure support and training for the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S), a Raytheon Technologies business, has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to continue geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) system mission support and training for the U.S. Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS).

Under the DCGS GEOINT Field Support contract, RI&S will provide mission support and engineering services for the current DCGS weapon-system baseline as well as partnering with the Air Force to facilitate the transition to an open architecture.

Open architecture will enable DCGS to more readily integrate data from the intelligence community and commercial providers, with the goal of using artificial intelligence to create multi-intelligence analysis.

DCGS draws in data from airborne sensors aboard the RQ-4 Global Hawk, Mq-1 Predator, MQ-9 Reaper and other intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms all over the globe.

Under the contract, RI&S will leverage its mission domain knowledge to ensure high mission availability to support end-to-end operations, from mission planning for an airborne sensor to data collection, processing and data discoverability for the DCGS Analysis Exploitation Teams in support of theater and National Command Authority.