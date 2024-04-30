RapidFlight launches Mobile Production System

RapidFlight has released its Mobile Production System (MPS), designed for the manufacturing and deployment of UAVs from forward locations.

MPS can be owned and operated by RapidFlight or used by the US Department of Defense (DOD), its allies and defense contractors as an effective way to mass manufacture UAVs across the globe.

A single MPS can produce 28 Group 3 aircraft per month — or much higher quantities for Group 2 and/or Group 1. Each MPS unit can be operated independently or in coordination with other MPS units by two trained technicians.

For example, according to RapidFlight, 2,500 or more Group 3 UAVs of the same or varying designs can be manufactured in a year by deploying as few as eight MPS units. MPS are easily transported by traditional ground, sea or air vehicles.

MPS uses commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components for ease of global deployment and compliance with DOD requirements. They are powered via any 110v to 240v AC power source and are designed to function in the same environments in which the warfighter is deployed. MPS can handle wet, dry, hot, cold, clean, and dirty environments with operational limits currently set from -20º F to 130º F and high humidity.

RapidFlight engineers have optimized the hardware and software technology stack specifically for MPS capabilities to give users the flexibility to quickly deploy new designs or iteratively add additional aircraft capability for constantly evolving needs.

Additional benefits include a small logistical and operational footprint, a more resilient supply chain and minimized inventory. With multiple MPS units deployed in strategic locations, users can quickly create a distributed and resilient network of UAS production and support even in remote areas and harsh environments.