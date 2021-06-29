Qualcomm upgrades premium tier with Snapdragon 888+

Upgraded flagship mobile platform to power commercial smartphones from ASUS, Honor, Motorola, vivo and Xiaomi in second half of 2021

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. announced the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 888. These two platforms power more than 130 designs announced or in development. The product was introduced at Mobile World Congress, taking place this week in Barcelona, Spain.

Satellite systems supported include all four constellations (GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS) with dual-frequency GNSS. Additional systems supported include NavIC, QZSS and SBAS.

Snapdragon 888 Plus provides AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography and premium connectivity. Compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 888 Plus offers an increased Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance, which is more than 20% improvement.

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm. “We’re excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform.”