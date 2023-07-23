Q-CTRL, Australia’s Department of Defence partner for quantum-assured navigation

Q-CTRL, a quantum technologies company, has partnered with Australia’s Department of Defence to develop quantum sensors that will deliver quantum-assured navigation capability for military platforms.

The company’s partnership is a multi-year effort to field-deploy and validate miniaturized systems on defense platforms. It represents one of the first international partnerships between government and the private sector to apply quantum technology in real defense settings.

Quantum-enhanced navigation technology enables accurate vehicle positioning over long periods when GPS is unavailable. In air, space, underground and underwater, quantum navigation enables long-endurance missions that are otherwise impossible and is resilient against jamming or spoofing.

Q-CTRL announced its quantum sensing division in 2022. The company has worked with partners including Advanced Navigation and the Australian Army to demonstrate and deliver its technology for applications that include remote drone detection.