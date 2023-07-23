Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Q-CTRL, Australia’s Department of Defence partner for quantum-assured navigation

July 23, 2023  - By

 

Image: Q-CTRL

Image: Q-CTRL

Q-CTRL, a quantum technologies company, has partnered with Australia’s Department of Defence to develop quantum sensors that will deliver quantum-assured navigation capability for military platforms.

The company’s partnership is a multi-year effort to field-deploy and validate miniaturized systems on defense platforms. It represents one of the first international partnerships between government and the private sector to apply quantum technology in real defense settings.

Quantum-enhanced navigation technology enables accurate vehicle positioning over long periods when GPS is unavailable. In air, space, underground and underwater, quantum navigation enables long-endurance missions that are otherwise impossible and is resilient against jamming or spoofing.

Q-CTRL announced its quantum sensing division in 2022. The company has worked with partners including Advanced Navigation and the Australian Army to demonstrate and deliver its technology for applications that include remote drone detection.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in Defense, Latest News, UAV/UGV

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.