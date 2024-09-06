Propeller partners with GEODNET to expand survey-grade accuracy

Propeller, a cloud-based worksite mapping and UAV analytics company, has partnered with GEODNET to upgrade its survey-grade mapping solutions. By integrating GEODNET stations into the Propeller Corrections Network, Propeller can now deliver more precise data to its users in the construction, mining, aggregates and waste management industries.

Propeller has developed a fully integrated post-processing kinematic (PPK) mapping workflow for various commercial UAVs. Surveyors and contractors can visualize geospatial data from one central system using AeroPoint GPS-enabled smart ground control points and Propeller’s cloud-based platform.

GEODNET’s global network of more than 9,000 registered full-constellation GNSS reference stations offers Propeller users the GNSS corrections data needed to align AeroPoints and UAVs to thousands of published coordinate systems.

Propeller has completed the initial integration of GEODNET stations into its network, allowing both existing and new customers to benefit from these enhancements immediately.