Orolia unveils EdgeSync network timing platform

The new cost-effective small form factor is designed for NTP and PTP functionality

Orolia has introduced EdgeSync, a new cost-effective network timing platform that provides Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functionality for real-time edge applications.

High performance, scalability, ease of use and manageability make EdgeSync particularly suitable for a wide range of applications, including data centers, finance, mobile edge computing, enterprise, smart grid, industrial internet of things (IoT), process control or telecommunications.

“EdgeSync is a great addition to Orolia’s timing product line because it’s ideally suited to meet the demanding requirements of today’s modern networks, including 5G infrastructure,” said Jeremy Onyan, director of Time Sensitive Networks at Orolia. “It delivers NTP and PTP capability to industries like process control, broadcast and telecom in a cost-efficient form factor that doesn’t sacrifice performance while taking advantage of the growing demand for edge applications.”

EdgeSync uses a multi-GNSS receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou and QZSS), PTP and Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) as input references and generates PTP, SyncE, NTP and timing signals (10 MHz, 1 PPS and Time of Day message) as outputs. It features dual 1 GbE ports for both copper RJ45 and optical network timing connections.

EdgeSync also can provide IEEE 1588-2008 (PTP) Grandmaster and Boundary Clock functionality. The device leverages unique PTP algorithms to deliver stringent timing for demanding, precise applications and supports multiple industry PTP profiles for interoperability. An enhanced oscillator and PTP slave capacity option allow users to choose the EdgeSync performance level to meet their specific needs.

EdgeSync is available both in the Orolia Online Store (shipping to U.S. addresses only) and directly from Orolia technical sales representatives.