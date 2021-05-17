Orolia selected to deliver next-gen Galileo GNSS simulator

The European Commission and the European Space Agency (ESA) have selected Orolia to provide the core GNSS simulation engine for the Galileo Second Generation (G2G) RF Constellation Simulator (G2G RFCS).

While the first launched Galileo satellites are reaching the end of their theoretical operational life, the G2G initiative includes the preparation of a future generation of Galileo global infrastructure, from satellites to ground segments, to maintain current services as well as provide improved performance and Required Navigation Performance (RNP) features to all users.

In this context, Orolia has been selected to participate in the G2G RFCS activity, which will support G2G signals evolution requirements.

The primary objective of the G2G RFCS initiative is to design, develop, manufacture and test an enhanced radio-frequency constellation simulator dedicated to Galileo engineering and experiments. This simulation technology will enable scientists and industries to verify, demonstrate and validate the future G2G configuration.

To meet these requirements, Orolia will provide the core GNSS simulation engine based on its Skydel software technology, within a custom hardware configuration, to simulate all Galileo signals including Open Service (OS) and Public Regulated Service (PRS). Orolia’s GNSS simulators offer the high-end performance level and flexibility required to configure this new testing infrastructure in a software-defined solution.

“With this project, Orolia demonstrates the Skydel platform’s exceptional flexibility to meet critical application requirements and serve as the core engine to design the next generation of GNSS signals,” said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. “We are very proud to work with ESA, GMV and Tecnobit to help develop the next generation European Galileo constellation.”