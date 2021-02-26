Orolia schedules ‘Coffee Talk’ on PNT Executive Order

To mark the one-year anniversary of the PNT Executive Order, Orolia will host an interactive Coffee Talk webinar on March 24 to explore latest developments in the national initiative to protect U.S. critical infrastructure from GPS/GNSS jamming, spoofing and interference.

Panelists from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), among others, will focus on key actions and priorities for 2021 and beyond, including insights and context on recently published works such as the NIST Foundational PNT Profile issued on Feb. 11, 2021, and the DHS Conformance Framework of Dec. 18, 2020.

Critical infrastructure and PNT industry panelists will also share their perspectives on practical ways to increase resiliency and key factors to consider, in view of the latest Executive Order guidance.

More information about Resilient PNT and GNSS jamming/spoofing is available in Orolia’s online resource center.

Panelists include:

Ernest Wong, Technical Manager, Science and Technology Directorate, DHS

Jim McCarthy, Senior Security Engineer, National CyberSecurity Center of Excellence, NIST

Ya-Shian Li-Baboud, Computer Scientist, Cyber Infrastructure Group, NIST

Register here for the Coffee Talk “PNT Executive Order Update: 2021 Actions and Priorities,” 11 a.m. EDT, March 24. Use the registration form to share questions or comments on what to discuss.