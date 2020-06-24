Orolia Coffee Talk covers vulnerability testing for PNT Executive Order

Orolia will host a second industry discussion on the positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) Executive Order, a federal initiative to protect critical infrastructure from GPS/GNSS jamming and spoofing threats, and other PNT service disruptions.

Speakers include:

John Pottle, Director, Royal Institute of Navigation

Greg Gerten, Director of PNT Operations, Centauri Corp.

Tyler Hohman, Director of Products, Orolia Defense and Security

The first Orolia PNT Coffee Talk, which focused on jamming and spoofing, is available here.

The second session — which takes place July 16, 2 p.m. EST — will explore the importance of vulnerability testing to protect critical infrastructure with Resilient PNT technologies. The defense industry has addressed complex GNSS and PNT threats longer than any other sector, and experts will share their insights and best practices to help inform the protection strategy for critical infrastructure identified in the Executive Order.

Vulnerability testing with GNSS simulation is essential to protect critical infrastructure. However, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. This testing requires the ability to customize scenarios per application. It also needs to identify gaps across a variety of unique and geographically distributed systems.

Test results provide the basis to select the best PNT technologies to increase resilience, while ongoing regular testing ensures that critical systems can adapt and overcome evolving threats.

The Orolia PNT Coffee Talk is for those interested in learning more and discussing the latest developments in this national priority from industry and government perspectives.

Orolia PNT Coffee Talk

Vulnerability Testing for Critical Infrastructure: Lessons Learned from Defense

July 16, 2 p.m. EST

Register here.