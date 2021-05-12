Orolia and Anritsu to launch 5G assisted GPS CAT solutions

Anritsu Corporation and Orolia announce immediate support of assisted GPS (A-GPS) test functionality to meet 5G New Radio (NR) Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) requirements for multiple North American operators on the Anritsu ME7834NR 5G mobile device test platform.

As part of the strategic partnership between the two companies, Anritsu leverages Orolia’s GNSS simulation capabilities to deliver A-GPS CAT testing platforms featuring the new Orolia GSG-SKY-ANR solution. The Anritsu MR7834NR supports A-GPS, FR1, FR2, FR1+FR2 NSA and SA US operator signaling requirements on the same platform.

The A-GPS simulation component of Anritsu’s ME7834NR-based test solution leverages Orolia’s GSG-SKY-ANR simulation platform. The GSG-SKY-ANR is powered by Orolia’s award-winning SKYDEL simulation engine, which delivers flexible, scalable, and efficient GNSS/GPS simulation solutions. The GSG-SKY-ANR GNSS simulator is exclusively available to Anritsu ME7834NR customers.

Anritsu ME7834NR A-GPS-enabled solutions for 5G NR CAT requirements are available immediately. The test solutions support the rollout of nationwide 5G networks by helping to ensure device compliance and optimum operability.

“Anritsu continues to address the needs of our customers globally,” said Shinya Ajiro, general manager of Anritsu Corporation. “By partnering with Orolia, a worldwide leader in GPS simulation technology, we are introducing a reliable, accurate, and cost-effective A-GPS CAT solution that conforms to operator requirements and delivers repeatable results. We remain committed to provide the validation tools necessary for mobile operators, device makers, chipset manufacturers, and test houses to verify designs and ensure product performance. This benefits everyone in the mobile ecosystem.”

“Orolia is proud to support North American operators through our partnership with Anritsu,” said Lisa Perdue, simulation director at Orolia. “Our resilient GPS simulation solutions deliver proven high-end capabilities for critical technology challenges such as the implementation of 5G.”