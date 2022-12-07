NGA seeks feedback on how to improve Earth modeling

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is seeking information from the GNSS community on upgrades to its Stardust program.

Stardust develops models of the Earth used in geomatics. The upgrades will result in modernization of geomatics information technology systems and infrastructure. The update includes migration of models to the cloud.

The NGA posted a request for information (RFI), with responses due by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 21.

Stardust is run by the NGA Foundation GEOINT Integrated Program Office, partnered with the Foundation GEOINT Group (NGA/SF) within the Source Operations and Management Directorate.