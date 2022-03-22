New Northrop Grumman Handheld Targeting Device

The U.S. Marine Corps has selected Northrop Grumman Corporation to provide it with the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS), a compact device that provides high precision targeting and can operate in GPS-denied environments. This laser-based device will give Marines an enhanced capability to identify and designate targets from extended ranges, enabling them to identify ground targets under a wide range of conditions.

NGHTS can perform rapid target acquisition, laser terminal guidance operation and laser spot imaging functions. Its high-definition infrared sensors provide accuracy and grid capability over extended ranges. Additional features include a high-definition color display and day/night celestial compasses.