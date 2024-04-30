Nearthlab debuts counter UAS technology in the US

Nearthlab has unveiled its latest counter-unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) technology.

The system is a high-speed kinetic interceptor UAS that utilizes advanced autopilot algorithms for calculating and tracking precise target trajectories, neutralizing Group 1 and 2 aerial threats with pinpoint accuracy.

Additionally, Nearthlab has released AiDEN, an autonomous drone designed for diverse operational contexts, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, emergency response programs and infrastructure inspections.

Nearthlab’s solutions, including the CUAS UAV and AiDEN, are manufactured in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The company strictly adheres to NDAA standards to ensure that its UAVs meet the federal requirements necessary for immediate deployment in both military and industrial settings in the United States.