Nearmap appoints new chief financial officer

Nearmap Ltd. has appointed Penny Diamantakiou as chief financial officer (CFO) effective Jan. 31. The announcement follows the promotion of Andy Watt to chief growth and operations officer.

Diamantakiou has had a distinguished career spanning more than 20 years as a business executive with a passion for digital, media and technology businesses. Previously the CFO of 5B, a clean technology leader that accelerates access to low- cost, safely deployed, solar energy, Diamantakiou has also held leadership roles at companies including Optus, Yahoo7, WooliesX (part of the Woolworths Group) and the Association for Data-Driven Marketing & Advertising (ADMA).

Diamantakiou is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, holds a master’s degree in business administration (an MBA), a graduate diploma in management, and a bachelor’s in economics. She is also a Fellow Certified Practicing Accountant (FCPA).

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Penny to the team at Nearmap,” said CEO Rob Newman. “Penny will start from a strong foundation of fiscal management, reporting and transparency established by Andy, and will take our systems forward as we increasingly manage more products, customers and geographies.”

“Just as importantly, Penny shares our core values, and given her passion, commitment and extensive leadership experience working at high growth digital and technology-led businesses, is the right cultural fit to help drive our business and strategy forward,” Newman said. “I look forward to working together as we continue growing our business and expanding our market leadership position.”