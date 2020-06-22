NASA hosts next national space-based PNT advisory board meeting

NASA will be hosting its national space-based PNT advisory board meeting on July 1. The meeting will be held virtually, rather than in-person, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to NASA, this meeting will be formally called the “24th Interim Meeting” in preparation for the 25th meeting in the fall of 2020.

The meeting will cover a number of topics, including:

Updates on emerging U.S. PNT policies;

the status of GPS constellation services and modernization;

techniques to protect, toughen and augment to GPS/GNSS services for multiple user sectors;

alternative or complimentary PNT signals sources to GPS/GNSS signals in a stressed spectrum environment;

opportunities for enhancing the interoperability of GPS with other emerging international GNSS constellations; and

emerging trends and requirements for new PNT services in U.S. and international fora.

Those participating must use a touch-tone phone. Any interested person may dial the USA toll-free conference call number 1-844-467-4685 or toll number 1-720-259-7012, passcode 106724, to participate in this meeting by telephone.

The WebEx link is https://nasaenterprise.webex.com/; the meeting number is 198 621 2282, and the password is GCsKMAd?334.

For more information, contact James J. Miller, Designated Federal Officer, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Washington, DC 20546, (202) 358-4417, fax (202) 358-4297, or jj.miller@nasa.gov.