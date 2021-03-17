Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Minutes posted for meeting on GPS documents

March 17, 2021  - By
0 Comments
CGSIC logo

The Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center has published minutes for the 2020 Public Interface Control Working Group (PICWG) and Open Public Forum help on Sept. 30, 2020, for the following NAVSTAR GPS public documents:

  • IS-GPS-200 (Navigation User Interfaces)
  • IS-GPS-705 (User Segment L5 Interfaces)
  • IS-GPS-800 (User Segment L1C Interface)
  • ICD-GPS-240 (NAVSTAR GPS Control Segment to User Support Community Interfaces).

The meetings were held to update the public and collect issues and comments for analysis and possible integration into future GPS public document revisions, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (CGSIC).

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author:


Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment