Minutes posted for meeting on GPS documents

The Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center has published minutes for the 2020 Public Interface Control Working Group (PICWG) and Open Public Forum help on Sept. 30, 2020, for the following NAVSTAR GPS public documents:

IS-GPS-200 (Navigation User Interfaces)

IS-GPS-705 (User Segment L5 Interfaces)

IS-GPS-800 (User Segment L1C Interface)

ICD-GPS-240 (NAVSTAR GPS Control Segment to User Support Community Interfaces).

The meetings were held to update the public and collect issues and comments for analysis and possible integration into future GPS public document revisions, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (CGSIC).