Mayflower receives FAA approval for GPS anti-jam antennas

FAA TSO-C190 authorization makes multi-platform anti-jam GPS navigation antenna (MAGNA) systems available for both military and commercial aviation use

Mayflower Communications Company Inc. has received technical standard order Mayflower Communications (TSO-C190) authorization from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for both models of its MAGNA GPS anti-jam product.

Mayflower’s MAGNA GPS anti-jam products — MAGNA-Federated (MAGNA-F) and the MAGNA-Integrated (MAGNA-I)— can be installed on both military and civilian aircraft. Both MAGNA products offer simultaneous L1/L2 protection and can protect commercial and military GPS receivers.

Mayflower’s MAGNA products build on Mayflower’s SWaP-optimized GPS anti-jam antenna technologies, which are optimized for small size, weight and power (SWaP), including small antenna systems. The MAGNA products were developed with sponsorship by the U.S. Navy SPAWAR and further improved under the U.S. Army PEO AVN to support GPS protection requirements for SWaP-constrained air, sea and ground platforms, such as fixed-wing/rotary aircraft, ships, UAVs and tactical vehicles.

The MAGNA-F (NavGuard 710) has been extensively integrated, tested and flown in navigation warfare (NAVWAR) operational environments by the U.S. government on multiple aircraft platforms. MAGNA-F is the highest performance and smallest federated GPS anti-jam solution on the market in its class, utilizing a 3.5-inch diameter controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) compatible with existing fixed radiation pattern antenna (FRPA) footprints.

The MAGNA-I (NavGuard 730) is a high-performance yet small GPS anti-jam integrated solution on the market, with a 4.5-inch diameter FRPA-compatible footprint. MAGNA-I simplifies platform integration and reduces lifecycle costs. The MAGNA-I integrated anti-jam solution (antenna array integrated with antenna electronics in a single module) is designed for platforms with difficult integration challenges.

“The MAGNA GPS protection system provides pilots with improved GPS availability in a global environment with disrupted GPS signals,” said Triveni Upadhyay, Mayflower’s founder and president.

Mayflower Communications management team will be participating in the upcoming Joint Navigation Conference (JNC).

Mayflower Communications is exhibiting its MAGNA suite of products at booth #216 at ION’s 2022 Joint Navigation Conference, which takes place June 6-9 in San Diego, California. Also at the conference, Naresh Jarmale, Mayflower vice president of engineering, will present a paper during Session B4: Military PNT User Equipment 2 – EGI and Platform Integrated PNT.